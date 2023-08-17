Levis exited Thursday's practice early, per Nick Suss of the Tennessean, due to what Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com indicated was a lower-body injury.

As far as Levis' status for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, coach Mike Vrabel said that the Titans will have to "see where he's at." If Levis is unavailable for the contest, the team's options would include a full preseason game for Malik Willis versus Minnesota or possibly starter Ryan Tannehill seeing reps as well. Per Suss, Levis has primarily worked as Tennessee's third-string QB during training camp behind Tannehill and Willis.