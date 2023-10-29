Levis is expected to be the Titans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Falcons and take most of the snaps behind center, despite head coach Mike Vrabel having not named a Week 8 starter while noting that both Levis and Malik Willis will play in the absence of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After suffering a right high-ankle sprain in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens, Tannehill didn't practice in any fashion coming out of the team's Week 7 bye and could be in danger of missing two straight games, given that the Titans are set to travel to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game Week 9. Rapoport initially reported Wednesday that the Titans had been preparing for Levis to start Week 8 in anticipation of Tannehill not being available, and it appears little has changed on that front during the team's week of practice, even though Vrabel hasn't confirmed Tennessee's plans at quarterback. While Willis' superior rushing ability could prompt the Titans to hand him a few packages or even have him lead the offense for multiple drives, Levis looks like he'll get the bulk of the snaps Sunday in what will be his NFL debut. The rookie second-round pick out of Kentucky doesn't make for an inspiring fantasy option this week, given the prospect of him losing snaps to Willis along with the run-heavy tendencies of the Tennessee offense.