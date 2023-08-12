Levis is expected to rotate series with Malik Willis during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill is still viewed as the Titans' starting quarterback and will thus take a seat for the team's first preseason contest. Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, is expected to draw the start versus Chicago, but he'll likely rotate series with Levis, a rookie second-round pick. Levis has struggled during training camp and currently finds himself as the No. 3 quarterback on Tennessee's depth chart, but he has a great opportunity to showcase his skills in extended action versus Chicago.