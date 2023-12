Levis (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site notes that Levis "looked pretty good" while practicing without any limitations, though the rookie acknowledged Wednesday that he's still dealing with some pain, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. It's thus possible he'll be less mobile than usual, but Levis at least is set to return to the starting role this Sunday at Houston after missing just one game.