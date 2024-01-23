Levis (foot) will work with new Titans head coach Brian Callahan in 2024, ESPN.com reports.

Levis seemingly did enough as a rookie to enter Year 2 as a starter, though it's still up in the air if he's a franchise QB or more of a low-end starter/high-end backup. The Titans likely want to build their offense around the 2023 second-round pick, following a half-decade of run-first attacks centered on impending free agent Derrick Henry. That's not to say Henry is automatically done in Tennessee, though the fit would be questionable under a coach whose five seasons as offensive coordinator in Cincinnati (2019-23) saw the Bengals rank no higher than 17th in rush attempts and 23rd in rushing yards. Levis is no Joe Burrow, of course, but the addition of a passing-game-focused head coach at least suggests the Titans want to figure out what they have in the young QB rather than trying to hide him and rely on other parts of the roster. It remains to be seen if the team's ensuing offseason moves continue in that direction, with rumors already swirling that Callahan could try to bring WR Tee Higgins over from Cincinnati (Higgins might have other ideas). The foot/ankle injuries Levis dealt with late in 2023 should clear up by this spring.