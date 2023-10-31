Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Levis is likely to remain the Titans' starting quarterback Thursday at Pittsburgh, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill hasn't been cleared to resume practicing since suffering a right high-ankle sprain in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Ravens on Oct. 15, so unless his condition takes a dramatic turn for the better in the next two days, he'll miss a second straight game coming out of Tennessee's Week 7 bye. The Titans aren't incentivized to rush Tannehill back after Levis turned in arguably the best performance of the season by any Tennessee quarterback in this past Sunday's win over the Falcons. In what was his NFL debut, Levis completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He added 11 yards on the ground and didn't turn the ball over, after Tannehill and Malik Willis had accounted for six interceptions and a lost fumble between them through the first eight weeks of the season.