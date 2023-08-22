Levis (lower body) said his goal is to play in the Titans' preseason finale against the Patriots on Friday night, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel also expressed hope and optimism that the rookie could play in the preseason finale after he missed the second exhibition last weekend. Levis did indicate his injury isn't too serious, but this might be his last chance to make a move on Malik Willis for QB2 duties behind Ryan Tannehill. In the preseason opener, Levis completed nine of 14 passes for 85 scoreless yards and one interception.