Levis left Sunday's game against the Texans due to a foot injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Prior to being carted off the field Sunday, Levis had completed two of his six passes for 16 yards. In his absence, Ryan Tannehill is in at quarterback for the Titans.
More News
-
Titans' Will Levis: Slated to resume starting duties•
-
Titans' Will Levis: Full participant in practice•
-
Titans' Will Levis: Likely to practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Will Levis: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Titans' Will Levis: Not in line to start Sunday•
-
Titans' Will Levis: Questionable after limited practice•