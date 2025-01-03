Head coach Brian Callahan relayed Friday that Levis will start Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per Wyatt, Callahan said that fellow QB Mason Rudolph will also play in Sunday's contest. Of the two, however, Levis profiles as the higher-percentage Week 18 fantasy dart, with Turron Davenport of ESPN.com and John Glennon of NashvillePost.com suggesting that if Levis plays well Sunday, the snap share could tilt in his favor.