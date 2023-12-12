Levis completed 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday's 28-27 win over Miami. He added four rushes for 15 yards.

Levis had an unremarkable first half in which he threw a pick-six while also struggling to consistently place the ball accurately. Things turned around for him in the second half, however, as he connected with several different Tennessee pass catchers for chunk gains. All told, he completed seven passes of at least 20 yards to top 300 passing yards in a game for the first time in his career. While it was a positive performance for the rookie, Derrick Henry continues to dominate work near the goal line, leaving Levis with one or fewer touchdowns in five of his seven starts.