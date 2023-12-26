Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he thinks Levis (ankle) will try to practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Vrabel added that Levis is feeling better after sitting out Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks with a right ankle sprain, but it's not yet clear if the quarterback's improvement will translate to any meaningful change in practice activity when the Titans release their first Week 17 injury report. Levis closed Week 16 prep as a limited practice participant and had been listed as questionable before being ruled out in advance of the matchup with Seattle. Even if it doesn't happen Wednesday, if Levis can upgrade to full practice participation by Friday, he should be in good position to reclaim starting duties from Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game in Houston.