Levis was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per John Glennon of NashvillePost.com, Levis appeared to be hampered to some degree by his ankle during Wednesday's session, but given that the quarterback was able to work through the issue -- albeit in a limited fashion -- he'll most likely be available Sunday against the Colts. That said, Levis will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.