Levis (ankle) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage there's nothing to suggest that Levis is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Texans, with his listed limitations Wednesday quite possibly indicative of load management as opposed to a notable injury concern. Assuming the QB practices fully by Friday, he should head into the weekend without a Week 15 designation.