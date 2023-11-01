Levis will start Thursday's game against the Steelers with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) having been officially ruled out for the Week 9 contest.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had already said Tuesday that Levis was trending toward a second straight start, and with Tannehill having remained a spectator for Wednesday's practice while tending to a right high-ankle sprain, the rookie second-round pick will remain atop the depth chart for at least one more week. In his NFL debut this past Sunday against the Falcons, Levis looked more season than anticipated. In addition to playing turnover-free football and taking just two sacks, Levis completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns while adding 11 yards on the ground. Though replicating the Week 8 performance will be a tough task, Levis at least gets a somewhat favorable draw in matching up with a Steelers pass defense that has given up 245.4 passing yards per game, good for 24th in the NFL.