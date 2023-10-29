Levis completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Titans.

Despite rumors of a split at quarterback in the absence of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Levis was the only Titan to attempt a pass. He looked plenty comfortable in his NFL debut, connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for long scores of 47, 16 and 61 yards while capping his day with a 33-yard touchdown toss to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Tennessee understandably ran a conservative gameplan -- they called 36 rushes as opposed to 31 pass plays -- but Levis ran a more explosive offense than was previously managed by Tannehill.