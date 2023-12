Levis (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Levis, who also didn't practice Wednesday, sidelined for the second straight day, veteran QB Ryan Tannehill once again saw extensive work with the Titans offense Thursday. Levis now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, but if he's unavailable this weekend, Ryan Tannehill would serve as the Titans' starting signal-caller in Week 16.