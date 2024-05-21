Levis (foot) participated in 7-on-7 drills during Tuesday's OTA session.

Back in February, Levis -- who was slowed by a foot injury late last season -- relayed that he was close to 100 percent at that time. At this stage, the second-year QB appears to have put the issue behind him, and on Tuesday Levis got in some work with the Titans' top wideouts, a group that includes free-agent additions Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, along with returnees DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. With veteran RyanTannehill no longer in the mix, Levis approaches the coming season as the team's clear-cut top QB, backed up by Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis. During his rookie season, the Kentucky product completed 149-of-255 passing attempts for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts.