Levis completed 18 of 28 passes for 185 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Panthers.

Levis did the majority of his work in the first half, as he attempted only 10 passes across the final two quarters while the Titans attempted to preserve a victory. As a result, he was held under 200 passing yards for the third consecutive game, and he's now failed to throw for a touchdown in three of his starts. Positively, Levis was willing to push the ball down the field, with one-third of his completions going for more than 15 yards. Tennessee has been willing to rely on its defense and ground attack to win games this season, and that's unlikely to change down the stretch, thus limiting Levis' upside.