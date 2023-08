Levis (thigh) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against New England, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Levis returned to practice Wednesday and told reporters he expected to play Friday, but the Titans apparently will hold him out. Ryan Tannehill likely will start and play a bit before handing things over to Malik Willis for the rest of the night. Willis and Levis have been competing for the No. 2 QB job all summer.