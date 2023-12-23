Levis (ankle) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Levis sprained his right ankle in the waning moments of last Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans, which kept him out of drills until Friday, when he logged a limited practice. The Titans subsequently listed him as questionable for Week 16, and while there's a chance Levis is active Sunday, the team seems poised to give veteran Ryan Tannehill a spot start under center. Overall, the QB situation in Tennessee should be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.