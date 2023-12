Levis (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis suffered a right ankle sprain during this past Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans, and as a result his status for this weekend's contest against the Seahawks is uncertain. If Levis is deemed unavailable versus Seattle, Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill would step in as the Titans' Week 16 starting signal caller.