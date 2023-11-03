Coach Mike Vrabel wouldn't commit to Levis being the starter moving forward but said Friday that the team would evaluate the depth chart and name a starting quarterback Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Levis has started the last two games in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), posting a 1-1 record. After throwing four touchdowns in the Week 8 win over Atlanta, Levis failed to throw a touchdown in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh. Tannehill's health, the short-term playoff chances of the 3-5 Titans, and the long-term implications of Levis' development are all factors that will go into the equation of naming the team's starter for Week 10 against the Buccaneers.