Coach Mike Vrabel was non-committal about Levis (foot) taking part in Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The Titans plan to evaluate Levis this week after he made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, with Vrabel adding that the rookie quarterback has improved since then, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. Levis' ability to play Sunday against the Jaguars likely will be contingent on him logging some on-field work before week's end, but if he's unable to suit up, Vrabel plans to roll with Ryan Tannehill under center, according to John Glennon of NashvillePost.com.