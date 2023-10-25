The Titans are expected to start Levis over Malik Willis during Sunday's game against the Falcons with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) not expected to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that both Levis and Willis would be expected to see the field if Tannehill's high-ankle sprain keeps him sidelined Week 8. Though he's been the Titans' No. 3 quarterback all season, Levis looks primed to draw the start and see the bulk of the playing time behind center over Willis, who has appeared in relief of Tannehill in Weeks 3 and 6. The Titans' Week 7 bye likely gave Levis some more time to prepare for assignment, and with Willis having struggled to impress in his limited NFL action through his first two seasons in the league, it makes sense for the Tennessee to take a look at the rookie second-round pick as early as possible and see what he offers.