Levis (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis got back on the practice field Friday for the first time since spraining his ankle in last week's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. The rookie quarterback is progressing in his recovery, but it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to play come Sunday. Coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the week that Ryan Tannehill would start against the Seahawks should Levis sit. If Levis is able to play, it would be a boon to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has six touchdown catches in Levis' eight starts and none in six games started by Tannehill.