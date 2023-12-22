Coach Mike Vrabel noted Friday that Levis (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wyatt previously relayed that Levis was on the field for the stretching portion of Friday's practice, though it remains to be seen how the Titans will officially list the QB's participation level. However, given the team's intention to list Levis as questionable, there's a chance he'll be cleared to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest.