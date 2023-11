Levis (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The ankle injury resulted in Levis' practice reps being capped Wednesday, but his return to full practice participation clears the way for him to make his sixth start of the season Sunday versus the Colts. Through his first five NFL appearances, Levis has completed 91 of 152 pass attempts (59.9 percent) for 1,042 yards (6.9 YPA) and a 6:2 TD:INT.