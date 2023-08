Levis (thigh) is practicing Thursday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Levis has missed some time due to the injury during training camp, including the team's final preseason contest against the Patriots on Friday. However, the 2023 second-round selection appears to be healthy once again. which is good news for the Kentucky product, although it's still unclear whether he or Malik Willis has earned the No. 2 quarterback role behind incumbent starter, Ryan Tannehill.