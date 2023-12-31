Levis (foot) has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. He completed two of six pass attempts for 16 yards and lost a fumble prior to departing the game.

Levis made his return to the lineup after missing the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Seahawks with a right ankle sprain, only to get carted to the locker room in the second quarter when the same leg got stepped on. The Titans could provide an updated diagnosis on Levis' foot issue after the game or sometime Monday, but given the recurring nature of the injury along with the fact that Tennessee is eliminated from playoff contention, the rookie quarterback could face an uphill battle to make it back for the Titans' Jan. 7 regular-season finale versus the Jaguars. Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback following Levis' exit and will direct the offense for the remainder of the game.