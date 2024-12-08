Levis completed 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for three yards.

Levis drew one of the best matchups in the league against a struggling Jaguars defense, but he managed to do little with the opportunity. Tennessee didn't find the end zone on the day, while Levis averaged only 5.3 yards per attempt. Most concerning was that he aggravated the AC joint sprain that cost him three games earlier in the season on a hard hit on the final play of the first half, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. That likely affected his performance in the final two quarters of the loss and casts doubt on his status moving forward.