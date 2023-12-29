Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Levis (ankle) is "in line to start" Sunday at Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis was sidelined this past Sunday against the Seahawks due to a sprained right ankle that contained him to one limited session during Week 16 prep. As the Titans reconvened this week, he opened it with a full practice Wednesday and maintained that activity level thereafter, clearing him to resume his standing as Tennessee's starting quarterback. Levis thus will push veteran QB Ryan Tannehill to the No. 2 job and face a Texans defense that contained him to 199 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 17-for-26 passing and four carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in his last appearance in Week 15.