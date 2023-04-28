The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

Levis' long slide out of the first round came to an end early in Round 2 as the Titans moved up via a trade with the Cardinals to make the pick. Though the notion of Levis going first overall never seemed plausible, there was some sense he would be a top-10 pick at the very least. Levis has plenty of pluses and minuses to his game. On the one hand, Levis has a big frame (6-foot-4, 229 pounds) with solid mobility to go with a powerful throwing arm. On the other, Levis is still very raw for a player his age. He will turn 24 before his rookie season and it took him until his fourth year in college and a transfer out of Penn State in order to win a starting job. Levis had strong statistics in his first year at Kentucky with 24 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores. He played through bumps and bruises in 2022 and the production suffered, especially in the rushing category. There was concern regarding a lingering toe issue that may have fueled his slide out of the first round. Now in Tennessee, Levis projects to compete with 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis for the right to back up Ryan Tannehill before possibly challenging for the starting role in his second year.