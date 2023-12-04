Levis completed 16 of 33 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts. He added two rushes for five yards.

Levis had one of his better performances from a statistical perspective, topping 200 yards for the first time in his last three starts. However, that didn't come without struggles as he completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts and was also sacked six times, which led to three fumbles. Overall, Levis has now failed to record multiple touchdowns in four of his six starts and has reached 200 yards on only three occasions.