Levis completed nine of 14 pass attempts for 85 yards and one interception in Tennessee's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday.

Levis played off the bench while Malik Willis started, but the two went on to rotate between several series at a time. Preseason rarely offers conclusive insights and this game is no exception, so it's probably best not to read into the results too much. With that said, it seems Levis fared a little more poorly than Willis, who completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and one interception while adding 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Both quarterbacks badly struggled with managing the pass rush, yet Willis' four sacks versus 25 pass attempts doesn't look quite as bad as Levis' four sacks versus 14 pass attempts. The competition to back up Ryan Tannehill figures to go on between Levis and Willis for some time.