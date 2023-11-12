Levis completed 19 of 39 passes for 199 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Titans' 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Levis struggled with his accuracy and averaged a modest 5.1 yards per attempt while also taking four sacks. The rookie did impressively connect with eight different targets, but after a four-touchdown breakout against the Falcons in Week 8, Levis has now gone without a scoring toss in back-to-back weeks while completing only 52.6 percent of his passes in that span heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Jaguars.