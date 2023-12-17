Levis completed 17 of 26 passes for 199 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans. He also suffered a right leg injury.

Levis had a performance defined by mistakes, as he had a pass intercepted in his own territory to begin the third quarter that led directly to three points for the Texans. He was also sacked seven times, and on the final of those, he appeared to suffer a significant injury. Fortunately, he walked off under his own power and told reporters after the game that he believes he avoided a significant issue, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. His practice status will be worth monitoring heading heading into a Week 16 matchup against Seattle, as he'll look to bounceback from this disappointing outing.