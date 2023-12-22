Levis (ankle) was spotted on the field taking part in stretching prior to Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the quarterback's presence on the field Friday suggests that he could mix into drills during the Titans' final session of the week. The Titans will release their final Week 16 injury report later Friday, when it will be known whether Levis is ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks or carries a designation into the contest. If Levis can't play this weekend, Ryan Tannehill would be in store for his first start since Week 6.