Levis (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Coming out of Monday's 28-27 come-from-behind win over the Dolphins, Levis was nursing an ankle injury and was listed as a limited participant Wednesday on the Titans' first Week 15 injury report. The team never provided an indication that the ankle issue would be anything that put Levis' status for Sunday's game against the Texans in jeopardy, however, and the quarterback's ability to take every rep Thursday officially clears the way for him to make his eighth consecutive start. The 24-year-old has been a so-so performer through his first seven NFL outings, completing 58.3 percent of his passes for 227.6 passing yards and 1.14 touchdowns per game while adding little production as a rusher (4.6 yards per game, no touchdowns).