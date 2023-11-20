Levis completed 13 of 17 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars.

Levis's line suggests he had a relatively productive day, though he struggled to get the Tennessee offense moving for the majority of the contest. The Titans ran only 38 offensive plays and possessed the ball for just under 24 minutes while going down 27-0 to the Jaguars as a result. Levis did manage two garbage-time scores, the highlight of which was a 43-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play. Since an excellent debut against Atlanta in Week 8, Levis has only two touchdowns across three games while failing to reach 200 yards on two occasions.