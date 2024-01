Levis (foot) isn't expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Levis' status for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars remains cloudy, and with the Titans eliminated from playoff contention, the team is unlikely to push the rookie quarterback to play Week 18 if he's less than 100 percent healthy, If Levis is deemed unavailable this weekend, Ryan Tannehill would likely be in store for another turn as the Titans' starting signal-caller.