Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Levis will be the Titans' starting quarterback moving forward, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will serve as Levis' backup as soon as he's healthy enough to play, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Levis has put together back-to-back productive performances in which he completed 41 of 68 passes (60.3 percent) for 500 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while also running eight times for 13 yards. He'll look to keep up the pace Sunday on the road against the Buccaneers' 31st-ranked pass defense (279.4 yards per game).