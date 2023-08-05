Levis has had an inconsistent rookie training camp, but has shown leadership qualities, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wyatt reported a specific story during two-minute drills Friday when Levis scrambled up the middle for a nice gain. Derrick Henry was quick to congratulate him on the play, which Wyatt used as an example of the rookie winning over some of the veterans on the team. Levis is in competition with Malik Willis for the backup quarterback job, though that likely won't be settled until at least a couple of preseason games occur.