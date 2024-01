Levis (foot) won't start Sunday season finale against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

In his place, Ryan Tannehill will draw the start, while Levis, who is dealing with a foot injury, is slated to be the Titans' No. 3 QB in Week 18. Levis thus finishes his rookie campaign with 1,808 passing yards to go along with eight TDs and four interceptions in nine appearances. The 2023 second-rounder also added 25 carries for 57 yards and a rushing score in that span.