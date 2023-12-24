Levis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Levis had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but he'll ultimately need a little more time to heal up from the right ankle sprain he suffered late in last week's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. The rookie signal-caller was at least able to take a tangible step forward in his recovery by practicing on a limited basis Friday, so if he's able to upgrade to full participation in practice at some point during the upcoming week, he'll have a good chance at gaining clearance to start the Titans' Dec. 31 rematch with Houston. With Levis sidelined against Seattle, however, veteran Ryan Tannehill will direct the offense for the first time since Week 6.