Levis has been running the third-string offense in practice while Malik Willis is working with the second-string offense, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Levis still has an uphill climb to win the backup spot behind Ryan Tannehill, but the 33rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has been closing ground and could potentially leapfrog Willis with a strong performance in the preseason, starting with Saturday's game against the Bears. Willis was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while he started three games as a rookie, Willis struggled to a 0:3 TD:INT. Rexrode notes that Levis is far ahead of where Willis was at this point as a rookie.