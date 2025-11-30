Restrepo (ankle) was carted off the field toward the end of the fourth quarter of the Titans' 25-3 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Restrepo made his NFL regular-season debut in Week 12 and finished with two catches (on six targets) for 26 yards. He was elevated to the active roster to play in Sunday's game and hauled in his lone target for 15 yards, but he suffered a serious ankle injury late, which puts his availability for the rest of the 2025 season in jeopardy.