Restrepo, whom the Titans signed off their practice squad Tuesday, could be in store for more playing time out of the slot moving forward after Tennessee placed Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve, Mark Mihalko of USA Today reports.

A 2025 undrafted free agent who played alongside Cam Ward during their final collegiate seasons at Miami, Restrepo showed immediate chemistry with the Titans' second-year quarterback during a 40-23 loss to the Jaguars in Week 10. Restrepo went on to play 19 snaps following Robinson's exit late in the third quarter and notched three receptions for 31 yards on three targets over the game's final 10 minutes. While the Titans are expected to get rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate (shoulder) back for Sunday's game in Dallas, Restrepo's strong showing in relief of the injured Robinson last week should at least allow him to stick ahead of Calvin Ridley (four snaps in Week 10) as Tennessee's No. 4 wideout.