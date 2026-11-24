Restrepo caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 51-30 loss to the Cowboys.

Even with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out, Restrepo played as the Titans' WR5 against Dallas, as his 17 offensive snaps trailed all four of Carnell Tate (61), Chimere Dike (53), Elic Ayomanor (36) and Calvin Ridley (26) in terms of playing time. Restrepo played 11 of his 13 snaps on pass plays in the slot, where Robinson operated prior to his injury, but it was actually Dike and Daniel Bellinger who saw the biggest boosts in slot rate with Robinson out.