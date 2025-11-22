The Titans are expected to elevate Restrepo off the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

With Calvin Ridley (fibula - IR) sidelined for the rest of the season and Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) ruled out for Week 12, the Titans will add depth to their wide receiver corps by calling up Restrepo from the practice squad. Restrepo signed with the Titans in late April as an undrafted free agent, and he could be involved in the offense immediately due to his college connection with Cam Ward. Restrepo caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games during his final season in Miami with Ward as the starting QB.