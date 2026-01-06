Restrepo signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Restrepo was not selected by a team during the 2025 NFL Draft, but he opted to follow University of Miami teammate and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward to the Titans. Restrepo stuck around on the practice squad after failing to crack the 53-man roster at the end of training camp and was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 12 and 13. He caught three passes (on seven targets) for 41 yards over that two-game span and demonstrated that collegiate chemistry with Ward, but the former was carted off the field during the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Jaguars due to an ankle injury. Restrepo will have a whole offseason to develop his skillset and figures to be a dark horse candidate to make the Titans' 53-man roster for the 2026 season.